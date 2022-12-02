New Delhi: On Friday, the Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, asked the Central Government if any commission has been formed to look into the issue regarding OBC representation in Panchayats. The bench also comprising Justice PS Narasimha was hearing a petition seeking directions to the government to form a commission for the issue.

The petitioner argued before the court that Article 340 provides for a designated commission but no commission has been formed till now. "So far as political representation is concerned, there is no commission. After the Mandal commission in 2017, Justice Rohini was commissioned for a different purpose. It does not cover empirical data for this purpose of political representation," submitted the petitioner.

