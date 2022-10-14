New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed with cost of Rs 20,000 a plea challenging the Delhi High Court order rejecting a petition seeking to declare AAP leader Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, a "person with unsound mind" and disqualifying him as an MLA and minister. The high court, in its August 16 order, had said based upon the averments made in the writ petition filed before it and in exercise of jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution, it cannot declare Jain a "person with unsound mind" and disqualify him from being a member of the Legislative Assembly or a Minister in the Delhi Government.

"The petition is so misconceived and such a wastage of judicial time that it necessitates an imposition of costs of Rs 20,000 on the petitioner," a bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka said. While dismissing the plea, the bench directed that the cost be deposited with the Supreme Court Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee within four weeks. The petition, filed in the apex court by a Delhi-resident, said Article 191(1)(b) of the Constitution clearly states that a person shall be disqualified for being chosen as, and for being, a member of the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council of a state if he is of unsound mind and stands so declared by a competent court.

"It is further submitted that one of the cabinet ministers in Delhi Government, Satyendar Kumar Jain, also the member of Legislative Assembly from Shakur Basti Assembly constituency since 2015 himself declared that he lost his memory, before the officers of Enforcement Directorate and the same has also been informed to the Special Judge, Rouse Avenue District Court, New Delhi by the Additional Solicitor General," the plea claimed. It said, unfortunately, Jain is still continuing as a cabinet minister and an MLA.

The petition said Jain had moved a bail application before the special judge here, and during the arguments, it was placed on record by the Additional Solicitor General that he has stated before the ED officers that due to severe case of Covid, he does not remember many things like his signature.

The high court had earlier dismissed a separate plea to suspend Jain from the cabinet following his arrest in the money laundering case, saying it was for the chief minister to consider whether a person with a criminal background should be allowed to continue as a minister or not. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Jain and two others in connection with a money laundering case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him. He has denied the allegations. (PTI)