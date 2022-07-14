New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a plea filed by the National Investigation Agency against the bail granted by the Jharkhand high court to an accused in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case. "The way in which you are going, it looks like you have a problem with a person for even reading a newspaper," orally observed the apex court while not accepting the argument to cancel the bail.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it finds no reason to interfere with the impugned order passed by the High Court granting bail to the accused. "Having heard Additional Solicitor General appearing for the Union of India and on carefully perusing the material available on record, we see no reason to interfere with the impugned order passed by the High Court granting bail to the sole respondent herein. The Special Leave Petition is, accordingly, dismissed," the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for NIA, submitted that the accused, the General Manager of a company, used to collect extortion money on the direction of the Zonal Commander of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), a splinter group of the CPI(Maoist). The bench, however, dismissed the appeal. The high court had granted the accused bail while noting that he cooperated with the investigating agency during the search and seizure at his residence and he provided all necessary documents.