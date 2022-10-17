New Delhi : Supreme Court on Monday has dismissed appeal filed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari challenging Delhi HC order rejecting to quash summoning order issued by a trial court against him in defamation case filed by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The apex Court allows appeal filed by Vijender Gupta in the matter.

A bench comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and V Ramasubramaniam, however, allowed the plea of BJP leader Vijender Gupta challenging the high court order. "We have dismissed the appeal by Manoj Tiwari and allowed the appeal by Vijender Gupta on grounds that the history of the law commission report was not properly traced," the bench said.

The private defamation complaint was filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia against the BJP leaders for allegedly levelling corruption charges against him. The BJP leaders have challenged a trial court's November 28, 2019 order summoning them and others as accused in the criminal defamation case filed by Sisodia.

Sisodia had filed a defamation case against BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans, Pravesh Verma, MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Vijender Gupta and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana for making false allegations regarding the former's involvement in corruption of Rs 2,000 crore in the building of classrooms of Delhi government schools.

Sisodia, in the defamation case, had said that all the allegations made by these BJP leaders were false, defamatory, derogatory and with an intention to harm and damage the reputation and goodwill of the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister. (with agency input)