New Delhi : Supreme Court on Friday has dismissed a plea filed by Kishore J Sawant, who wanted incumbent President to be sacked and he should be made President of India as he was disallowed to file nomination. Sawant also laid claim to salaries of President since June 2004 as he has not been allowed to file nomination since then.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said the petition is frivolous and ordered registry to expunge scurrilous remarks made by Sawant from record. SC has also ordered that Sawant would not be permitted to file any further PIL on this issue in future.