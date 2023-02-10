New Delhi : Supreme Court on Friday has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking complete ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and BBC India from operating from Indian territory. The Plea was filed in wake of airing the documentary titled, ‘India: The Modi Question’ relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

‘India: The Modi Question’ relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots. The matter was heard by two judges bench of supreme court. The bench comprising of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice MM Sundresh. While hearing a plea filed by Hindu sena president Vishnu Gupta and a farmer Beerendra Kumar Singh.

J Khanna says " the plea is entirely misconcieved....let's not waste time, it has no merits...You want us to put complete censorship..what is this? "

Adv Pinky Anand for petitioner says that BBC has been biased against India and the Union government. Its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an outcome of deep conspiracy against global rise of India and its Prime Minister.

The documentary made by BBC related to Gujarat violence 2002 to defame PM Modi and Hindu community as well. BBC propaganda is to destroy the social fabric of india.