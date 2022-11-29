SC directs all states to provide jail data within 15 days
Published on: 26 minutes ago
SC directs all states to provide jail data within 15 days
Published on: 26 minutes ago
New Delhi : Supreme Court on Tuesday has directed all States to issue directions to jail authorities to supply pertinent data within 15 days. Each State to forward the data to NALSA, which would make necessary suggestions and provide legal aid. The SC bench being led by Justice SK Kaul.
Court noted that many languish in jail even after bail because they can't furnish bail conditions. Court made the observations during one of the bail cases.
Loading...