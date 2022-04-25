New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed all the states and Union Territories to implement the guidelines that are circulated by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding 'children in street situation' due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Court has asked the governments to take suitable steps for rehabilitation.

The bench comprising Justice LN Rao and Justice BR Gavai was hearing the suo moto matter regarding 'children in street situation' due to the Covid-19 pandemic during which they lost their parents or guardians. The Delhi and the Tamil Nadu government told the court that they have come up with their schemes for rescue and rehabilitation. Court asked them to identify children and implement the scheme.

The matter has been going on for months now even the identification of children has not been completed by the states. On Monday, the court pointed out that there are 1.5 million children in need but only 17,000 are identified. "Ask your officers to be a little vigilant and rehabilitate the children," said Justice Rao. The Supreme Court had expressed disappointment over the pace of progress in the matter in the last hearing as well. It has asked all the states and UTs to submit their status reports regarding schemes within two weeks from April 25. The matter will be heard again after 2 weeks in May.

