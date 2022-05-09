New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the states and the UTs to comply with the suggestions of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding the continuance of education of children who dropped out during the Covid 19 pandemic. It also directed the NCPCR to upload on the portal the steps taken by the states for the continuance of children's education.

The bench comprising Justice LN Rao and Justice BR Gavai was hearing the matter regarding children in street situations due to losing their parents or guardians during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The issue of schools not granting migration certificates to the children was also brought up during the hearing for which court has directed the governments to instruct the concerned authorities to issue certificates promptly. A nodal officer has to be appointed and Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, health workers have to be involved in identifying those children whose education is discontinued.

Court has asked the states to give wide publicity to the measures of NCPCR that have to be followed by the governments and also the orders of the court regarding the matter. States also are directed to take immediate steps for rehabilitating the children.

