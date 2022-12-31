New Delhi: In a case pertaining to an accident of a man who died after getting hit by a bus, the Supreme Court has ruled that First Accident Report needs to be immediately filed after the accident takes place so that the process of compensation can be initiated at the earliest.

The top court has directed the states and UTs to set up a specialised unit in every police station within three months to ensure compliance of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act. The verdict has been delivered by Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice JK Maheshwari.

"We direct that the Chief Secretary/ Director General of Police in each and every State/Union Territory shall develop a specialised unit in every police station at town level and post the trained police personnel to ensure the compliance of the provisions of the M.V. Ammendment Act and the Rules, within a period of three months of this order," read the order.

"The registering office is duty bound to verify the registration of the vehicle, driving license, the fitness of vehicle, permits and other ancillary issues and submit the report in coordination to the police officer before Claims Tribunal," read the order.

The court said that the role of Investigating Officer is very important, he is required to comply with the provisions of the rules within the time limit prescribed. For effective implementation of the MV Amendment Act, specified trained police personnel are required to be deputed to deal with the motor accident claim cases, said the court.

It has also asked the states to take appropriate steps to develop a web portal so that stakeholders can coordinate in implementing MV Amendment Act.