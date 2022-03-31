New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the airlines company SpiceJet and its former promoter, Kalanithi Maran to discuss an amicable settlement to the 'interest amount' dispute and come back to court on 12th April for further hearing in the case.

The bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justice Krishna Murari, and Justice Hima Kohli was hearing the plea of Kalanithi Maran against the stay on a Delhi High Court's order to deposit Rs 243 crores as interest on the principal amount of Rs 578 crores.

In the last hearing, Spicejet had offered Rs 600 crores to Maran as a full and final settlement of all the disputes. The court had asked both the parties to discuss and inform them that they could reach a solution. Today, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the airlines informed the court that there was no agreement between the parties and Maran did not agree to the offer.

Rohatgi submitted before the court that SpiceJet has paid the principal amount, Rs 308 crores in cash, Rs 270 is deposited as a bank guarantee and it is willing to release Rs 100 crores. However, the dispute lies in the interest amount.

While senior advocate Dushyant Dave appearing for Maran said that out of interest of Rs 300 crores, airlines can pay half of the interest and the rest can be paid in three years. But Rohatgi could not agree on it.

Court asked the parties to consider the payment of interest and wind it up else the court would hear it. The matter was adjourned for 12th April.

