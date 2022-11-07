New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the former Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jitendra Narain, to apply for anticipatory bail in the sessions court on 9th November and has asked the court to decide the matter within 2 days.

The bench comprising Justice Krishna Murari and Justice S Ravindra Bhat was hearing the petition challenging the Calcutta High Court order that had granted interim protection. The top court did not set aside the HC bail.

SG Tushar Mehta appearing for the government argued before the court that the girl claimed that she was lured and raped and her statements were recorded. He also alleged that Narain has tampered with the evidence and the proof for the same was pointed out to the High Court.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Narain denied the charges of rape and said that they were manipulated complaints. He said that this court shall not interfere in the matter. He said that just because he removed someone from service such complaints are made.

On SG Tushar Mehta opposing the bail granted, SC said that he has the might of the entire state and if Narain plays then he knows what will happen.

A woman from Andamans has alleged that she was raped by then-Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain with the promise of a government job. FIR was registered after which SIT was formed. The matter reached the HC which granted him bail.