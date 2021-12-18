New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi High Court to take a decision on a plea seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Abhay Verma expeditiously, preferably within three months, for inciting the Delhi riots 2020. The court was pointed out that it's been one year and 10 months since the top court had asked the petitioners to approach the Delhi High Court but no progress has been made and they have not been heard.

The bench comprising of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai was hearing a plea filed by the Delhi riots' victims who sought an investigation by the Special Investigation Team, preservation of CCTV footage and evidence of the riots and compensation for the victims. As per the petitioners, the matter was referred to the High Court in march 2020 but it said that it will decide on it after the Jamia violence matter. But the Jamia matter has not progressed and therefore their plea is also not heard.

"The ASG starts,5 to 6 days then he comes to the fag end. And then after one and half years after the argument, an order is made in Jamia to release the matter from part heard. After 2 years Jamia matter is just starting. We are losing hope. Then your lordship said expedite. Today even day one of the arguments have not started," submitted Sr Advocate Colin Gonsalves appearing for the petitioners.

The court said on Friday that it can not do anything except for requesting the High Court to dispose of the matter early. Advocate Gonsalves requested to transfer the matter then to a different bench.

Also Read: Law dept opinion will be sought on police refusing to provide FIR copies, Delhi Assembly panel told

"I am telling you frankly we do not have faith. What justice for Jamia students, what justice for Delhi riots people. Students were brutally beaten, heads were cracked," argued Adv Gonsalves.

The court said that it is not inclined to entertain the plea and directed the High Court to hear the issue.

"We request the High Court to decide the writ petition expeditiously, preferably within a period of three months," ordered the court.