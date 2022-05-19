New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Shelter Urban Improvement Board to consider the applications seeking rehabilitation of 268 people who were evicted from their homes in view of existing policies from 2004 and 2017 on the issue. The bench comprising of Justice LN Rao, Justice BR Gavai, and Justice AS Bopanna was hearing a matter regarding the rehabilitation of shelter-dwellers in Delhi.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the applicants, argued that the petitioners had produced their ration cards, their names are on the voter list, and other documents sought were also produced yet the government said that there are no records. Commissioner said that it is not viable for them because there is no data prior to 1998. SC questioned why are they being denied when they have produced the documents as well.

Also read: Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Mathura court allows lawsuit seeking to remove mosque

"We don't know where these people are from the last 14-15 years," said Justice LN Rao, taking into account the fact that the case had been going on since the mid-1990s. Advocates appearing for the state argued that they have to be genuine individuals on which Rao slammed them, inquiring why the issue had not been examined all these years.

"What were you doing these last years? We are not saying that rehabilitation should be done without any basis. Why don't you examine and pass orders? The matter is pending for so many years," said Justice Rao. "These people are now scattered all over the place and are below the poverty line," advocate Bhushan noted.

The court subsequently allowed evicted people to produce evidence to show that they are entitled to rehabilitation. Relevant authorities were asked to consider the evidence and pass orders within four weeks starting Thursday.