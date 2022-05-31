New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Bombay High Court to hear the bail petition of former Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, accused in a money laundering case, expeditiously. "We hope its heard and taken up expeditiously," said the top court.

The order was issued by the Bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice BV Nagaratha. "The application was filed on March 25 and was listed on three occasions and it appears that due to paucity for this time it could not be heard. The petitioner is at liberty to file an application for early listing of his bail," stated the order.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Deshmukh submitted before the court that it had directed the matter to be heard within a month but now June is almost here and still it has not been listed. Sibal sought a direction for time frame to dispose of the bail plea by the HC but the Supreme Court refused.

It said that it will not be able to give a date but trusted that the Bombay High Court would hear the matter expeditiously. Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case that involves around Rs 100 crores. He had resigned as the Home Minister after a former Mumbai Police commissioner had accused him of corruption.

(With Agency inputs)