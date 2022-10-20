New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Base Hospital, Delhi Cant, to treat ex-serviceman for AIDS and extend every single facility required.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi was hearing the plea by an ex-serviceman who alleged that he contracted AIDS during a blood transfusion at a military hospital.

Appearing in person before the court today, he placed his reports and said that as per NACO guidelines, he has AIDS. "Earlier, my CD4 count was 324, now yesterday it was 196. Below 200...so now I am an AIDS patient, I am not getting treatment," submitted the ex-serviceman. He also told the court that when he sought treatment at Delhi Cant, they refused it.

Also Read: SC seeks Centre, state's response to plea against hate crimes and speeches

As per the petitioner, a blood transfusion happened back in 2002. In 2014, he was tested for HIV but the results were negative. But then again he took another test which came out positive.

Court asked him to approach the Delhi Cant hospital tomorrow for his examination and treatment. It also directed reimbursements of his expenses. The court called for the reports of his examination by the next hearing date. The matter will be heard again on 22nd November.