New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the state of Andhra Pradesh to re-transfer the amount of Rs 1,100 crores from the Personal Department (PD) fund to SDRF fund and utilise that amount for payment of Covid 19 victims.

The bench comprising Justice MR Shah and Justice BV Nagaratha was hearing the matter pertaining to states giving ex gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to the family of those who died due to covid on account of SC's orders. It was alleged that AP had transferred its funds for other purposes so the court asked it to re-transfer the amount in SDRF and pay the victims.

Court also directed the Grievance Redressal committee to look into the complaints of non-payment and rejection of claims of the people within 4 weeks of their submission of application. It also ordered the states to pay the compensation to people "without wasting any time" while disposing of the matter.