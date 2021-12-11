New Delhi: The Supreme Court has designated seven retired chief justices and judges of various high courts and 18 advocates-on-record and advocates as senior advocates.

The decision was taken by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana and the top court judges at a meeting of the full court held on December 8.

A letter has been written regarding the same by the secretary of the Committee for Designation of Senior Advocates to the registrar generals of all the high courts, the secretary of the Bar Council of India and the secretaries of all the state bar councils.

According to the letter, the designation has been done under section 16(2) of the Advocates Act, Supreme Court Rules, 2013 and Supreme Court Guidelines to Regulate Conferment of Designation of Senior Advocates, 2018 framed in terms of the judgment passed in a case filed by senior advocate Indira Jaising.

PTI