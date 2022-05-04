New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Mohammad Ibrahim Kaskar, nephew of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in a 2019 case for allegedly issuing threats to a builder. A bench comprising Justices M.R. Shah and B.V. Nagarathna said: "We see no reason to enlarge the applicant on bail at this stage." The bench noted that if the investigation has been completed and the charge sheet is filed against all accused, trial court is directed to frame charges within a period of six months. "After that it is open for the applicant to once again approach the court for bail," added the bench.

A case was registered against Kaskar in 2019, under MCOCA for allegedly issuing threats to a builder. Kaskar moved the top court after the Bombay High Court dismissed his bail plea in December 2021. The high court noted that bail can't be granted in view of Kaskar's involvement in the offence. Today, the top court observed that charges have not been framed in the matter, as it refused to entertain Kaskar's bail plea. The top court asked the trial court to frame charges within six months and also told Kaskar to apply for bail afresh after charges are framed.

Kaskar was arrested in July 2019. In October 2019, the police filed its charge sheet under MCOCA. Rejecting the bail, the high court had said that the prima facie involvement of the applicant can be inferred in an offence which is punishable with more than 10 years. The builder had claimed that his business partner owed him Rs 15 lakh. In June 2019, he received an international call directing him not to insist on the payment. It was alleged that the international call was made on behalf of wanted gangster Chhota Shakeel. A case was registered against Kaskar, Shakeel and others.

IANS