New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asserted that it will not intervene in the administrative issues in the Mullaperiyar dam conflict between the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, while adjourning the case until February. It further clarified that the court is more concerned about the health and safety of the people and less about the administrative aspects of it, which would be determined by the expert committee.

A Supreme Court bench comprising of Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice C.T. Ravikumar was hearing the matter pertaining to water levels at Mullaperiyar dam and conflict about it between the state of Kerela and Tamil Nadu.

"This is not adversarial litigation. We are not sitting here for the administration of the dam. This is public interest litigation concerning the health and safety of people residing there. We are on that," observed the court.

"In deference to observations made by the court, counsel have agreed to have a joint meeting to figure out the core issues which have to be addressed by the court. They will articulate the issues on which there is consensus or difference of opinion and inform us," observed the court in its order.

The matter was adjourned thereafter and would be resumed for hearing again in the second week of February. Meanwhile, the SC has also directed the advocates to submit a written note by February 4.

