New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred hearing a plea by students demanding the CBSE board exams to be conducted in a hybrid mode.

The petition filed highlighting the health risks amid the ongoing pandemic was heard by the bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar.

Considering that the exams have already commenced, the Bench observed that it was inappropriate to intervene and disturb the entire process at this stage.

Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General(SG), submitted that the exams that are currently being conducted in offline mode. He said only 12 students per class are being permitted instead of 40 students per class as before, to avoid one-to-one contact among the students.

"The number of examination centers have been increased to 15,000 from 6,500, consequently reducing the distance between the centers and the students' homes.

Additionally, the exam span is reduced to 90 minutes instead of 3 hours," the SG added.

Besides these measures, other standard operating procedures in reference to Covid appropriate behavior and Covid protocols are also stringently being observed at all the examination centers without any exception.

In case of any shortcomings brought to the notice of the center in-charge, immediate corrective measures are being taken.

The petitioners contended that exams are being conducted only in offline mode. They raised concerns over students' right to choose and consent for the exams, as well as the right to health among others.

The advocate representing the students has argued that the decision to conduct offline exams is 'premature'.

