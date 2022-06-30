New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's petition seeking a transfer from Delhi's Tihar Jail to some other jail outside Delhi for 13th July. The court observed that there is "no urgency" in the matter and refused an urgent hearing.

The vacation bench comprising of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala heard the plea filed by Sukesh Chandra Shekhar who moved the top court alleging that Tihar jail officials are torturing him for money. ED has denied the allegations and accused Shekhar of running his extortion racket from inside the jail instead.

During the hearing, senior Advocate R Basant, appearing for Shekhar, submitted that there is a danger to his life in the prison but the court said that he is in jail for some time now and after Justice Bopanna's order, "nobody will touch you".

Court also said that Justice UU Lalit has been dealing with the matter and it would be better if he only examines the matter. Yet, if the matter is again listed before Justice Surya Kant-led bench, they shall consider it. Court also suggested shifting to Gurugram's Bhondsi jail but the Additional Solicitor General felt it was not a viable option. Court has sought responses to the affidavit by the next date of hearing from all the parties.