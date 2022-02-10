New Delhi: Supreme Court on Thursday declined to urgently list a plea seeking transfer of the petitions from Karnataka High Court relating to Hijab row to the apex court. Supreme Court stated that HC is getting the matter today and asked why it should interfere at this stage and refused to give any specific date.

Karnataka High Court on Wednesday had formed a larger bench of three senior judges led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi to hear the Hijab row plea, hours after Justice Krishna S Dixit referred the matter to a larger bench. The state Cabinet, which met earlier before the HC order came in, decided to await the verdict before taking any decision on the issue, which has snowballed into a major row.

Meanwhile, amid tension over the hijab row in Karnataka, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed against protests within a 200-metre radius from the gates of educational institutions in Bengaluru city. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Wednesday evening announced prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC against any gathering, agitation or protests of any type within the area of 200-metre radius from the gates of the schools, pre-university colleges, degree colleges, or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city for a period of two weeks from Wednesday till February 22.

