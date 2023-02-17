New Delhi: Supreme Court Friday rejected the request from the Uddhav Thackeray faction to refer the 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement that restrains Speaker from deciding disqualification pleas against the legislators, to a larger Constitution Bench.

The five-Judge Constitution Bench assembled earlier in the day to decide whether there is a requirement to reconsider its Nabam Rebia decision. The Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said it would not be referring it to a larger bench and would do so if it is required based on the merits of the case while hearing. "Issue of reference will be decided only with merits of the case. Thus, hearing on merits of the case will be on Tuesday, 10:30 am," the Court said.

In the Nabam Rebia case, the Apex Court has held that a Speaker will not be allowed to decide on the disqualification pleas arising out of the anti-defection law based on 10th schedule of the Constitution, if a notice under Article 179(c) of the Constitution for removal is pending.

The Uddhav group has challenged the correctness of this view by the Court. The arguments related to the moment from which Speaker will face disability were put forth. Uddhav side pointed out that a mere notice under the above mentioned Article will not suffice to disable the Speaker.

The Shinde group holds to the view that the question of reference of Nabam Rebia does not arise since the Uddhav had resigned as Chief Minister ahead of the floor test as he was sure that he does not have the numbers.