New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Friday rejected a plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, seeking the transfer of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition, challenging his election from Nandigram constituency, outside of West Bengal.

Consequently, Adhikari withdrew his petition with regard to the case relating to the election petition moved by Mamata Banerjee before the Calcutta High Court challenging Adhikari's victory from the Nandigram assembly constituency. The case is currently pending in the West Bengal High Court.

It may be recalled that the Calcutta High Court had in July last year issued notices to Adhikari and directed that the records and papers in relation to the election be preserved during the pendency of the petition. In November last year, the High Court had adjourned the hearing of the election petition on the ground that a transfer petition had been filed by Adhikari before the top court and is currently pending adjudication.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had defeated Banerjee from the Nandigram constituency by a margin of nearly 2,000 votes in 2021 elections. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Adhikari won with a margin of 1,956 votes in Nandigram.