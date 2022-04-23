New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused to put a stay on the National Green Tribunal's(NGT) decision of not allowing Uttar Pradesh to set up new wood-based industries till data for timber's availability was ascertained. "We are not convinced that the judgment of the tribunal needs to be stayed full. Prima facie, we are in agreement with the tribunal that data has to be collected by the state before permitting new wood-based industries. Of course, this view is subject to a decision to be taken after hearing the parties in detail at a later stage. The state government is at liberty to pursue the request to the IPIRTI, Bengaluru, to conduct an assessment before taking a decision to grant a license to new wood-based industries," ordered the court on Friday.

The bench comprising Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai heard the review petition filed by the state of Uttar Pradesh against the NGT order. UP had proposed to grant licenses to 1350 new wood-based industries which were challenged in NGT by Samvit Foundation, Uday Education and welfare trust, and UP Timber Association. NGT had then asked for a report from a joint committee comprising of the Principal Secretary (Forest) UP and the Principal Chief conservator of forest, UP. Their report said that enough wood was available to set up new wood-based industries.

The tribunal, however, remained unconvinced and ordered the status quo. Later on, one more affidavit was filed by UP giving details of existing sawmills, industries, capacity, etc. It submitted that new wood-based industries would develop the market, generate employment, reduce migration, boost technology and export, reduce imports, and utilize resources. It submitted that investment of Rs 3000 crores would take place and 80,000 people will get employment.

But the tribunal did not set aside its order and said that the state needs to have district-wise, species-wise, and diameter class-wise inventory information to assess the availability of timber for consumption by wood-based industries else it would lead to a shortage of timber leading to illegal means of procurement. When the matter reached the top court, it issued notice to the state.

UP had said that there was no dearth of timber and the decision would benefit the public at large. The state-level committee also opined the same. The matter will be heard again in August.

