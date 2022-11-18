New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has recommended transfer of three high court judges for administrative reasons, sources said on Friday. The five-member Collegium recommended shifting the Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T Raja to the Rajasthan High Court, while Justice Nikhil S Kariel and Justice A Abhishek Reddy have been proposed to be transferred to the Patna High Court.

Justice Raja was appointed as Additional Judge of Madras High Court on March 31, 2009 and assumed charge as Acting Chief Justice from September 22,2022. Justice Nikhil S Kariel is currently a judge at the Gujarat high court, while Justice A Abhishek Reddy is posted at Telangana high court.

Media reports on Collegium resolutions led to protests by lawyers at the Gujarat and Telangana high courts. As per the apex court sources, the decision was taken at a meeting of the Collegium also comprising Justices S K Kaul, S A Nazeer, K M Joseph and M R Shah on Wednesday.

Born on May 9, 1974 Justice Kariel was elevated as a judge of the High Court of Gujarat on October 4, 2020. Justice Reddy was elevated to the Bench as Permanent Judge, High Court for the State of Telangana at Hyderabad, on August 26, 2019. (PTI)