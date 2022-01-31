New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended for the elevation of Justice M.N. Bhandari as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court. Justice Bhandari, is originally from Rajasthan High Court.



In a statement, the collegium headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on December 14, 2021/ January 29, 2022 has recommended elevation of Mr. Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Judge, Madras High Court (PHC: Rajasthan) as Chief Justice of Madras High Court."



In another decision, the collegium approved in its meeting held on January 29, gave nod to the proposal for elevation of the seven advocates as judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court: Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy @Srinivasa Reddy, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, Satti Subba Reddy, Ravi Cheemalapati, and Vaddiboyana Sujatha.



In another statement, the collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of three advocates as judges in the Madhya Pradesh High Court: Maninder Singh Bhatti, Dwarka Dhish Bansal @ DD Bansal, and Milind Ramesh Phadke. The collegium also approved the elevation of three judicial officers in the Madhya Pradesh High Court: Amar Nath Kesharwani, Prakash Chandra Gupta, and Dinesh Kumar Paliwal.



In another statement, the collegium said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 29th January, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following advocates as Judges in the Orissa High Court: 1. V. Narasingh, 2. Sanjay Kumar Mishra, 3. Biraja Prasanna Satapathy, and 4. Sri Raman Murahari @ M.S. Raman".

IANS