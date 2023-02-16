New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud recommended appointment of ten additional judges of the Allahabad High Court, five from the Madras High Court, four from the Bombay High Court, and one from the Delhi High Court as permanent judges, on Wednesday. The collegium also comprises Justices S.K. Kaul and K.M. Joseph.

"The Collegium resolves to recommend that Justices (1) Chandra Kumar Rai, (2) Krishan Pahal, (3) Sameer Jain, (4) Ashutosh Srivastava, (5) Subhash Vidyarthi, (6) Brij Raj Singh, (7) Shree Prakash Singh, (8) Vikas Budhwar, (9) Om Prakash Tripathi, and (10) Vikram D. Chauhan, Additional Judges, be appointed as Permanent Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad against the existing vacancies," read a resolution from the Collegium.

"The Collegium resolves to recommend that (1) Justice Sundaram Srimathy (2) Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy (3) Justice R. Vijayakumar (4) Justice Mohammed Shaffiq and (5) Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad, Additional Judges be appointed as Permanent Judges of the Madras High Court against the existing vacancies," read another resolution of the Collegium.

"On 21 November 2022, the Collegium of the Madras High Court unanimously recommended the above-named five Additional Judges for appointment as Permanent Judges of that High Court. The Chief Minister and the Governor of Tamil Nadu have concurred with the recommendation," it said.

"The Collegium resolves to recommend that Justices (1) Rajesh Narayandas Laddha, (2) Sanjay Ganpatrao Mehare, (3) Govinda Ananda Sanap, and (4) Shivkumar Ganpatrao Dige, Additional Judges, be appointed as Permanent Judges of the High Court of Bombay against the existing vacancies," read one of the resolutions.

"In order to ascertain the fitness and suitability of the above-named Additional Judges for being appointed as Permanent Judges, consultation was held in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure with Judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Bombay," it further said.

In a separate resolution, the Collegium recommended that Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, be appointed as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi against an existing vacancy. "The Committee constituted in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium to assess the judgments of the above-named Additional Judges, has submitted its report," it said.