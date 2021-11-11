New Delhi/Agartala: The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Tripura government that it is the responsibility of the state to make necessary arrangements along with law enforcement machinery to ensure that no political party "is prevented from pursuing its rights in accordance with law for political campaigning in a peaceful manner".

A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud passed this order over the petition filed by All India Trinamool Congress and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev seeking protection by the state in view of the upcoming municipal elections on November 25.

Also, the court asked the Tripura police to take cognizance of the threat perception with regards to each case and area and take appropriate action and provide security.

The petitioners had cited a series of violence that took place against them on October 22 when a team of the party went for public contact proceedings. They said that though the FIRs were registered against the accused, no arrests were made so far.

"As a consequence, it has been submitted that though the election process has commenced, representatives of First petitioner (AITC) have been prevented from the right of the electoral campaign as a result of actual and threatened violence," observed the court in its order. The order also mentioned a document by the petitioners that say permission to hold a meeting in Agartala was declined to them on the apprehension that the riotous situation can arise again.

The court has directed the DGP and Home Secretary to file a report of compliance and asked for an affidavit detailing the steps that have been taken in pursuance of the order and to ensure "free and fair" elections in Tripura. The matter will be heard again after weeks.