New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the State governments and the Union Territories to implement the suggestions made by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for rehabilitation of those children who have to survive on streets due to the pandemic. The court said that financing children, taking care of their schools, all have to be a part of the comprehensive plan as children cannot be temporarily rehabilitated else they will be back on streets.

The bench comprising of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavi was hearing a suo moto matter regarding children who are living on streets since the pandemic. The court had directed all the states earlier to identify such children, put details on Bal Swaraj portal and take measures, both immediate and long term, for their rehabilitation.

Today the court was informed that the Central and State governments have not framed any policy for rehabilitation and NCPCR has made certain suggestions after consulting the states. Court ordered for those suggestions to be implemented and if any state has any objections, it can be addressed. It also dirceted the NCPCR to conduct periodical reviews preferably once a month to monitor the implementation of suggestions.

The court will hear the matter again after 4 weeks.