New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday orally asked the Punjab government not to take any coercive step against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia till January 31 when it hears his pre-arrest bail plea in a drugs case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Majithia, that the plea seeking anticipatory bail plea needed urgent hearing as the accused has been facing "political vendetta".

The pre-arrest bail plea of Majithia was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24. Facing Majithia will contest the Punjab Assembly election against State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act last month, Majithia has been trying to secure an anticipatory bail from courts. Majithia was denied relief by the Punjab and Haryana High court on January 24 but was given three-day protection from arrest to move the Supreme Court to challenge the high court order and seek the reprieve.

