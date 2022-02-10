Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked former promoter of SpiceJet, Kalanithi Maran, to consider the settlement offer made by the airline company wherein it is ready to pay him Rs 600 crore in cash in the share transfer case. However, the amount will be paid on the condition that no more execution petitions will be filed by Maran.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, Justice AS Bopanna, and Justice Hima Kohli were hearing the plea regarding the Delhi High Court order that had directed Spicejet to pay Rs 243 crores to Kalanithi Maran. Earlier, the apex court had stayed the Madras High Court order.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for SpiceJet, submitted before the court that the principal amount stands at Rs 579 crores. Out of the total amount Rs, 308 crores has already been paid in cash. The remaining amount of Rs. 270 crore is under bank guarantee which the company is willing to pay in cash and top it up with additional Rs 22 crore aggregating the total payout to Rs.600 crore as full and final settlement of all disputes between the Parties

However, if Maran does not accept the offer then the bank guarantee of Rs.270 crore will be disbursed. Mukul Rohatgi also argued that Maran has asked for 18 percent interest on it which the company thinks is unjustified.

Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Maran, argued that they have been waiting for the amount for the last four years. CJI Ramana told Rohatgi that airlines' antecedents are not in a good state and they were not willing to pay for services or suppliers.

The court asked Maninder Singh to present the offer to his client, Kalanithi Maran. The apex court will hear the matter next on February 14th.