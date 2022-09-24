New Delhi: The Supreme Court asked the Centre on Friday if it has identified the countries where Ukraine-returned medical students can be accommodated to continue their medical education since they can not return to war-torn Ukraine.

The bench comprising of Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Sudhanshu Dhuliya was hearing the plea filed by a bunch of students who had gone to Ukraine for their medical education but had to return due to the war that broke out between Russia and Ukraine. They had sought relief from the court seeking accommodation in India to complete their course.

However, the central government refused saying that it is not feasible to admit 20,000 students in Indian colleges and they will have to go to foreign colleges. The court had then suggested the government coordinate with the students and set up a portal providing details of colleges, availability of seats etc so they get admission and also not be fleeced by the agents.

The Centre told the court that the Ministry of External Affairs is serious about the issue and is discussing the court's suggestions. The students also informed the court that many colleges in Ukraine have asked the students to go and collect their transfer documents from there and many are asking for full payment of fees before handing them the documents. The students requested directions to the government to deal with the matter.

The court was also informed that about 500 to 1000 students are also affected because some of the colleges have started their online courses now and in India, there is no clear guideline if such online education degree will get any recognition from National Medical Commission or not. The court asked the Centre to take note of all the issues and respond to them by the next hearing. The matter will be heard on October 11.