New Delhi: Supreme Court on Friday allowed admissions with 27% quota for OBCs, 10% for economically weaker sections for 2021-22.

Justice DY Chandrachud said, "We have upheld the constitutional validity of 27 per cent reservation for OBC in NEET PG and UG. For EWS this year the 10 per cent will apply for this year and the prospective ruling will be decided on a final EWS hearing to be held on March 3, 2022."

More details awaited