New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed double lane widening of roads for the Chardham project, considering the strategic importance of having double-land roads which can be of crucial use for rapid movement of the armed forces and the recent security concerns at the Line of Actual Controle (LAC).

The bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that the top court can't second guess the infrastructural requirement of the armed forces.

The Bench also set up an oversight committee headed by former Justice A K Sikri which will directly report to it regarding the project. The Defence Ministry, Uttarakhand Government, Ministry of Road Transport and all concerned district magistrates will extend full cooperation to the committee.

The 900 km long Chardham project costs Rs. 12,000 crores is strategically crucial and aimed at providing all-weather connectivity to four holy towns of Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath in Uttarakhand.