SC agrees to list plea of BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain against Delhi HC order
Published on: 12 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to list the petition filed by BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain next week for a hearing against the Delhi High Court's order. It may be recalled that the Delhi High Court in its order directed the police to register an FIR in a 2018 alleged rape case. Furthermore, the High Court had given police three months' time to complete the investigation.
