New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the plea filed by Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy seeking directions to the Centre for declaring Ram Setu as a national heritage monument.

Swamy told the Supreme Court that the central government should file an affidavit in the apex court telling about when it will decide on granting National Heritage status to Ram Setu.

"It has been going on and on. They should file a counter. If they are opposing they have to say so. Otherwise, they are supporting, there is no other way," argued Dr Swamy. His submission came in a petition filed by him seeking national heritage status to Ram Setu. The case was heard by the bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna.

The issue of declaring Ram Setu as a National Heritage monument was raised by Swamy in his plea filed in 2007 against Sethusamudram Ship Channel project for protection of Ram Setu. Under the Sethusamudram project, an 83-km-long deep water channel was to be created, linking Mannar with Palk Strait, by extensive dredging and removal of the limestone shoals which constitute the mythological Sethu.

The court told him that the decison to grant National Heritage status is of the executive. Responding to this, Swamy submitted that the matter was filed way back and till now the government has filed no response. He said that it should file an affidavit clearing its stand. The Supreme Court said that it won't be able to hear the matter on Monday and proceeded to adjourn it.