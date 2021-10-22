New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the matter pertaining to the forest, non-forest land dispute in the area around Khori Gaon to November 15.

The matter came to the court after it ordered the demolition of around 10,000 houses in Khori Gaon which were built illegally on forest land. After that, several applications were filed in court by farmhouse owners who said that their property was not on notified forest land by the Haryana government.

The bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari was hearing a bunch of pleas and applications pertaining to Khori Gaon demolition. Issues like challenges to the rehabilitation policy, criteria, grievances of people, disputes regarding categorisation of land etc are before the court.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Parikh appearing for the residents whose houses were demolished, submitted before the court that they have received a letter seeking Rs 17,000 as depository amount for provisional allotment which is contrary to the directions. Parikh said that money should be charged at the final allotment and not provisional allotment.

Haryana government responded saying that the letter was issued inadvertently and will ensure that it is not implemented. It also told the court that it will reduce the amount to Rs 10,000 at the time of the final allotment. Court recorded the state's submission.

Parikh also pointed out that allotments are being delayed for which there should be some compensation given for which the Faridabad Municipal Corporation agreed. Court said that solatium for six months to affected people should be provided and corrective steps will be taken in case of non-payment.

The court said that grievances like these can be communicated to the corporation directly and they shall be taken care of so that court is not burdened. And in case the grievance remains unresolved for two weeks, people can file an application in the top court. The court will hear these issues related to the demolition drive on November 12.