New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Friday has adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Michel James, an accused in Augustawestland chopper scam case, till Tuesday.

Michel James, a British national, was arrested in January 2019, and currently remains in judicial custody. The case pertains to alleged bribery to see through the AgustaWestland chopper deal after 12 VVIP choppers produced by the company were rejected by the IAF as they did not meet its 6,000-meter operational ceiling parameter set by the Air Force.

Tyagi, who served as the Chief of Air Staff, had allegedly recommended bringing down the ceiling from 6,000 to 4,500 meters, making the AgustaWestland choppers valid entrants into securing the contract.