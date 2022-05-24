Lucknow: Expressing anguish over the protest during the UP Governor's address to the first session of the House, Om Prakash Rajbhar, said, the sanctity of the Governor's post should be maintained. "Opposition members were saying that governor was highlighting the achievement of the ruling dispensation. But the opposition forget that when they were in power, the governor was doing the same thing for them." "Although, throwing paper balls at the Chair during the protest by UP MLAs in the House have stopped. Similarly, other form of protests to the Chair should also be halted," Rajbhar added.

President of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and MLA, Om Prakash Rajbhar, said, "Taking a cue from 2022 UP elections, we will consolidate our position for the next UP assembly polls. Our party joined the alliance just five months before the commencement of the UP assembly polls. We were successful in offering voters incentives like providing 300 units of free electricity, and other. Some of them voted to our Alliance. To achieve electoral success, leaders are supposed to work hard for all the five years. A leader is supposed to remain in public all the year round to taste the fruit of success."