New Delhi: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported Rs 9,113.53 crore net profit for the fourth quarter of 2021-22, 41.27 per cent higher than Rs 6,450.75 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. For the full year 2021-22, the bank's net profit jumped by 55.19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 31,676 crore.

State Bank of India's net interest income rose by 15.26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 31,198 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as compared to Rs 27,067 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. The bank's Gross NPA ratio dropped by 101 basis points year-on-year to 3.97 per cent, while net NPA ratio declined by 48 basis points to 1.02 per cent.

SBI said in a statement that its Central Board at its meeting held on 13th May 2022, has declared a dividend of Rs 7.10 per equity share (710 per cent) for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The date of payment of the Dividend is fixed on June 10, 2022.

ANI