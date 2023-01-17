The SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 was announced by the State Bank of India on Tuesday. Candidates who have appeared for the SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary Examination 2022 can now check and download their results from the official website of the bank - sbi.co.in.

SBI PO 2022 prelims examination was conducted on December 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2022 across the country in various shifts. Candidates checking the result online will need to log in using their Roll number/registration number and Date of Birth. Follow these steps to download the SBI PO preliminary result or click on the direct link to access the result webpage. The direct link to the result page can be found in the career section of SBI website -sbi.co.in.

Here is how to download SBI PO Prelims Result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Careers section and click on the link available for SBI PO Prelims Exam Result 2022.

Step 3: A new page would open, enter your login credentials such as Roll Number or Registration Number and Birth Date.

Step 4: Your SBI Probationary Officer Prelims result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and get a hard copy of the same for further references.

SBI conducts a 3-stage recruitment process for selecting candidates for the post of Probationary Officer. The applicants needs to clear all stages which are Prelims, Mains, and Interview to get shortlisted for SBI PO post.

SBI PO Exam was conducted to recruit eligible candidates for the 1673 post of Probationary Officer (PO) in various branches of SBI. Lakhs of banking aspirants apply every year for the SBI PO exam.

