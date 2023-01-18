Hyderabad: The SBI PO Prelims 2022 results were released on the sbi.co.in official website on Tuesday. The cut off marks and scorecard are also released. The State Bank of India (SBI) organised the SBI probationary officers (PO) preliminary examination from December 17 to 20, 2022. The examination was conducted in the CBT (computer based test) mode across multiple cities and towns in the country.

The result can be downloaded from - https://sbi.co.in/web/careers#lattest - SBI website. All those candidates, who appeared for the examination, can visit the SBI official portal and download the result. The candidates can use their registration and roll numbers along with date of birth to login to the SBI portal. The overall selection process for POs involves preliminary, mains and interview.

Follow these steps to download the result:

Visit sbi.co.in Click on 'careers' section on top right corner Click on 'latest announcements' on top right corner Click on dots on right one by one till PO announcement comes Provide your Roll or Registration Number and date of birth

Those who are qualified in the Prelims 2022 will have to appear for the mains exam slated for January 30, 2023. The phase III interview, psychometric test and group discussion will be held in February or March, 2023. Nearly 11 lakh aspirants are appearing for the SBI PO examinations every year. The exam registration was done online. The final result of the SBI PO 2022 exam will be announced in March, 2023 itself.