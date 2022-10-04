New Delhi: SBI General Insurance, a subsidiary of SBI, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kishore Kumar Poludasu as its managing director and chief executive officer. He was nominated by the parent company, State Bank of India, for the position and has been appointed with effect from October 4, 2022, SBI General Insurance said in a statement.

Prior to this role, he was the deputy managing director of the bank. He has been associated with setting up of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) promoted by the government for enhanced focus on financing and development of infrastructure sector in India as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) from SBI till September 2022, it said. (PTI)