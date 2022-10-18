Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday started an online campaign along the lines of its previous 'PayCM' advert in the state. In a tweet, the Congress unit in the state alleged the BJP of not paying any heed to its electoral promises prior to the 2018 assembly elections. It further inquired whether people now needed to 'pay 40 percent commission' to speak about promises listed in the manifesto.

"#PayCM is now SayCM. Let the people of the state answer. They forgot their promises before the election and broke their promises @BJP4Karnataka. Answer should be given to the people of the state. Should they pay 40% commission even to talk about their party's manifesto promises?" the tweet read, with a figure of Bommai underlined by a text, "Do we need to PayCM for CM to say" followed by a mobile number.

Also read: Bommai likely to meet BJP high command soon to discuss cabinet expansion

The issue comes on the heels of the 'Nim Hatra Idya Uttara' (Do you have an answer) campaign, where 50 questions had been posed to the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state.

Scanning the code in question, meanwhile, takes the user to a website titled 40percentsarkara.com, an allusion to allegations levelled by several contractors in Karnataka earlier this year who had said they had to dish out 40 percent commission of the total contract amount to state government officials for any government project.