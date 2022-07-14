Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the wee hours of Thursday, which is the first day of the holy Shravan month, amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, priests and devotees offered holy water (Jalabhishek) to the Lord at Mahakaleshwar temple. The Lord was also offered fruits, honey, ghee, flowers, Belapatra, cashews, almonds, Rudraksha, Abir, kumkum and others while conducting the rituals by the priests of the temple. Different kinds of sweet delicacies were also presented to Lord Shiva. Thereafter, priests of the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain performed Bhasm aarti rituals.

The sanctum-sanctorum of the Mahakaal temple was reverberating with the chants of Vedic hymns The Lord was wearing a silver moon on His head. Lord Mahakaal was dressed up as a King by decorating Him with colourful clothes. Apart from this, a silver umbrella, a rosary of Rudraksha, a garland of flowers, and colourful clothes were offered to the Lord.