8 TN Sabarimala pilgrims die as vehicle falls into gorge at Kerala's Idukki
IDUKKI: Eight Sabarimala pilgrims died when their vehicle overturned and fell into a gorge Kumily-Kambam Road in Idukki district of Kerala. Two persons were injured critically. The death toll is likely to rise further. The accident took place at around 11 pm on Friday night. The vehicle was carrying pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and while moving on the Kumily-Kambam Road it overturned and fell into a gorge.
Altogether nine people were travelling in the ill-fated vehicle, including a child. The two injured have been admitted to a hospital in Kumily. It was believed that three people were still trapped in the vehicle. The rescue team has been trying to extricate the body from the badly mangled vehicle. Police personnel and fire tenders have been carrying out the rescue operation. Idukki District Collector was overseeing the rescue operation.