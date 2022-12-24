IDUKKI: Eight Sabarimala pilgrims died when their vehicle overturned and fell into a gorge Kumily-Kambam Road in Idukki district of Kerala. Two persons were injured critically. The death toll is likely to rise further. The accident took place at around 11 pm on Friday night. The vehicle was carrying pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and while moving on the Kumily-Kambam Road it overturned and fell into a gorge.

