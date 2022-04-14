New Delhi: Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar in his capacity as the SOM Leader of India for ASEAN met his counterpart SOM Leader of Indonesia Sidharto R. Suryodipuro, Director-General for ASEAN Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, the MEA said on Thursday. There was a warm exchange of views on wide gamut ASEAN-India relations and the efforts towards advancing them.

Further, Saurabh Kumar had a meeting with the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN (DSG) for ASEAN Political-Security Community Robert Matheus Michael Tene at the ASEAN Secretariat. The discussion focused on the planned and ongoing activities for commemorating 30 years of ASEAN-India relations in the ASEAN-India

Friendship Year, the status and future direction of ASEAN-India relations and regional issues. Saurabh thanked the DSG for the role of the ASEAN Secretariat in the effective coordination of ASEAN-India relations. In continuation, he had a frank and candid interaction with the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) for deepening ASEAN-India relations.

Saurabh Kumar also thanked Kok Li Peng, Permanent Representative of Singapore to ASEAN, for moderating the discussion and for the role being played by Singapore as a Country Coordinator for ASEAN-India relations.