New Delhi: The two BJP leaders -- Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal -- facing heavy criticism over their derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammad have issued a public apology for their actions, though the aftereffects of their statements still continue to hover over their heads. The effects are so much so that India may have to face some global level repercussions as these remarks have seemingly rippled through the Gulf countries, many of which have registered their disappointment over the remarks. Here are some major developments in the matter so far:

Gulf countries including Qatar, Kuwait, Iran and Saudi Arabia have condemned the remarks made by two BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, that had earlier triggered protests by Muslim groups in the country wherein around 40 people were injured on Friday. Riyadh, the most recent one to condemn them, called the remarks "insulting", emphasizing the lack of "respect for beliefs and religions". Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs released a statement rejecting the 'OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) Secretariat's unwarranted and narrow-minded comments' that it had made earlier over the issue. "We have seen the statement on India from the General Secretariat of the OIC. The government of India categorically rejects it. The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions," it said in a statement. On the other hand, Qatar and Kuwait summoned the Indian envoys and lodged strong protests against the offensive comments. The countries also called for a boycott of Indian goods in the Gulf. Taking to social media platforms, they called for a widespread ban, with wide propagation of their disappointment over the comments. Kuwait's deputy foreign minister for Asia handed over a note of protest over "abusive statements" made by the BJP leaders. Qatar Foreign Ministry said it is expecting a public apology, while also parallelly summoning H.E. Dr Deepak Mittal, the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the country. The move came amid Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's high-profile tour to the Gulf state along with Indian business leaders to boost trade. Mittal was handed an official note, expressing the disappointment of the State of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation of the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Mohammed In response to the statement, Mittal disregarded the remarks as coming from some "fringe elements" that did not represent the views of the Indian government. Many other BJP leaders and ministers also condemned the controversial remarks. The accused BJP leaders faced the repercussions of their remarks with Nupur Sharma and the party's Delhi media cell head Jindal both being expelled from their positions by the BJP. A communication to Nupur Sharma from the party's disciplinary committee said she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution. Jindal's views on social media were also deemed to vitiate communal harmony and to be in violation of the party's fundamental beliefs. In a statement, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The statement, however, made no direct mention of any incident or comment. The row erupted after BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma made derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad last week during a TV debate. Whereas Jindal had posted a tweet demeaning the Prophet, which he later deleted.

Also read: Iran joins Qatar and Kuwait, summons Indian envoy over BJP leaders’ remarks on Prophet Mohammed